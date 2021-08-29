Intrust Bank NA Decreases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $120,218,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVY traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.14. The stock had a trading volume of 439,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $113.06 and a 12 month high of $228.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

