Intrust Bank NA Has $461,000 Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $4,614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 384,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $93.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

