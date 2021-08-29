Intrust Bank NA Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,424 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after purchasing an additional 127,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 57,587,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,538,720. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

