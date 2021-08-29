Intrust Bank NA Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Accenture by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 30,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 410,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,956,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,630,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,482. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.13. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

