Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Comcast by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Comcast by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,717 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. 13,129,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,887,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $60.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

