Intrust Bank NA Purchases 1,107 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 502,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,956. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

