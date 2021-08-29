Intrust Bank NA Purchases 948 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Southern were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. 3,579,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

