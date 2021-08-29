Intrust Bank NA Sells 584 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.94. 4,166,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

