Intrust Bank NA Sells 956 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SAP were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.72. 338,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.78. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

