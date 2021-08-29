Intrust Bank NA Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $128.59. 2,439,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,037. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 918.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.36.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.