Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OIA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 57,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,290. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

