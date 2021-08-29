Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OIA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 57,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,290. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
