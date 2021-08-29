Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.01

Iofina plc (LON:IOF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.01 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.53 ($0.15). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 11.74 ($0.15), with a volume of 32,290 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.01. The company has a market cap of £22.52 million and a PE ratio of 23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About Iofina (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

