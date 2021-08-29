iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 3%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.94. 52,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,263,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $14,292,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 99,747 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $2,975,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

