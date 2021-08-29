Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $184.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

