iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,340,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,549 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $427,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $103.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37.

