iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,197,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,868. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

