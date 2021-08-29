iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Up 81.8% in August

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the July 29th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
INDY traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 74,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,300. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
About iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
