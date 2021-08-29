iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Up 81.8% in August

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the July 29th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

INDY traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 74,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,300. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,658 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

