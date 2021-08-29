Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,000,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 39,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 731,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 74,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

ITUB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 25,370,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,087,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

