ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 572 ($7.47).

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITM shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

LON:ITM traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 492.60 ($6.44). The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,253. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 421.50. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.44. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

