Janet Kerr Sells 350 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.25. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.08.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,465,000 after buying an additional 535,970 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 64.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,354,000 after purchasing an additional 485,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
