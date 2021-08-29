Janet Kerr Sells 350 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.25. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.08.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,465,000 after buying an additional 535,970 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 64.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,354,000 after purchasing an additional 485,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

