Jayesh Sahasi Sells 75,000 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,956.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ON24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

