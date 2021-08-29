JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,998 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,517,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $29.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

