Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StealthGas in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

GASS stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 2.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

