JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 2,014.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334,180 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $36,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 264,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.