Jensen Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,220,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,980. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

