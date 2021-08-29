Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $286.24 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 784,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,119 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $286,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,698,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,188. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $351.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

