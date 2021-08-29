Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,020 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

EHC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 719,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,980. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

