Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 220.0% in August

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JRONY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

