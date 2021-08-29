Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 220.0% in August

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JRONY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

