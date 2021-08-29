John Mcmanus Sells 10,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $197,494,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $114,604,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

