John S. Salter Sells 31,227 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,873,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DKNG opened at $60.01 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DraftKings by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 211.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

