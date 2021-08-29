Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,638 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $26,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $74.73. 2,778,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,040. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.