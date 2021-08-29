Joyce Nelson Sells 2,842 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 100,728.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 32,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.