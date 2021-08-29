JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €112.00 Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.00 ($125.88).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KBX stock opened at €101.70 ($119.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion and a PE ratio of 27.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €98.56.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.