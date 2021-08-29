JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $175.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of ASND stock opened at $154.76 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 33.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 34.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 88.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.