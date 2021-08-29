JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OLLI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.