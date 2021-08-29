JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $104,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 914,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,844 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 222,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72.

