Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.30 million.

Shares of KAMN stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,620. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.34. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Kaman alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.