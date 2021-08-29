KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $48.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

