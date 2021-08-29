Keller Group (LON:KLR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $882.03

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 882.03 ($11.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,012 ($13.22). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 974 ($12.73), with a volume of 34,581 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £704.35 million and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 882.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

