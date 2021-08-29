Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €40.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Uniper in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Uniper in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.83 ($36.26).

UN01 opened at €33.83 ($39.80) on Thursday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52-week high of €33.97 ($39.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €32.29.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

