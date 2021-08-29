Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$340,610.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.41, for a total transaction of C$340,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$749,458.65.

Shares of TSE:KXS traded up C$2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$199.63. 78,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$124.05 and a 12 month high of C$223.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$169.44. The stock has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 9,074.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KXS. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$201.50.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

