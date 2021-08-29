Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Kinder Morgan reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

