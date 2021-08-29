Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 300.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,412 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

