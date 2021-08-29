Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 687,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. 13,133,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,238,264. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

