Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingspan Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KGSPY opened at $114.00 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.67.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

