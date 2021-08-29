Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Head-To-Head Review

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold 33.08% 18.19% 13.18% Fury Gold Mines N/A -14.64% -13.45%

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold $2.46 billion 4.26 $787.71 million $3.41 11.57 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.10) -7.50

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirkland Lake Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold 1 1 7 0 2.67 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 219.96%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Kirkland Lake Gold.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Fury Gold Mines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

