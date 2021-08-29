Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.