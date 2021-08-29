KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KLA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,167,000 after acquiring an additional 96,487 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of KLA by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $342.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.