Klever Market Cap Reaches $164.51 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Klever has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $164.51 million and $1.89 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

