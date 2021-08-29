Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Down 80.8% in August

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the July 29th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KOJAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Danske lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kojamo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:KOJAF remained flat at $$24.62 during trading hours on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.